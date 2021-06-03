AZOVA Announces Globally Shareable Electronic Vaccination Record and Verification for Consumers (including COVID-19)

AZOVA

Offers Multiple Levels of Vaccination Verification Including Source- Verified Records - Plus Special Options for Travelers, Students & Businesses

At AZOVA we are deeply aware of the sensitive nature of one's own vaccination records and the importance of having and controlling access to your own information.” — Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA

ALPINE, UTAH, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZOVA Inc. (www.AZOVA.com), creator of the world’s most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, today announced a nationwide program designed to enable consumers to create an electronic vaccination record and digital COVID Credential™ Health Pass online. AZOVA enables consumers to securely share their vaccination status via smartphone or other device with schools, governments, businesses, airlines, and entertainment providers without sharing any personal information unless they choose to. For businesses and organizations, this capability is combined with AZOVA’s access management system to enable secure, private vaccination status verification at events or anywhere via a smartphone or tablet-based kiosk QR code system. In every scenario, the consumer has full control of who has access to their vaccination status or records.

Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA says, “Your vaccination records are locked up in multiple systems--doctor’s offices, the pharmacy, the health department. Your paper vaccination card is lost, torn, illegible or not shareable electronically. Not knowing which vaccines you have or have not received leads to over and under vaccination. The inability to simply and securely share your records is a huge inconvenience. At AZOVA we are deeply aware of the sensitive nature of one's own vaccination records and the importance of having and controlling access to your own information. At AZOVA, we have spent over seven years working to solve this problem. Now you can easily use your records for travel, school, work, and anything you want.”

Easy, Safe, Secure, and Private Covid Status Sharing

AZOVA’s unique and powerful COVID-19 testing, management, and immunization program is designed to aid and facilitate safe and effective back-to-work and back-to-school programs. Users and organizations can share select COVID-19 diagnostic, testing, antibody, and immunity statuses in a secure and private environment. AZOVA adheres to the highest HIPAA, SOC2 and HITRUST standards to ensure healthcare data and COVID status is encrypted end-to-end.

AZOVA Vaccination Verification – Digital Record. Features the world’s first and only vaccination verification service (including COVID-19) with source verification of your digital record. (This is a new service. Check with AZOVA for availability in your area.) Vaccinated persons can upload their information and request a digital validation record and health pass here.

COVID Credential™ Health Pass Options include:

1.) Create - (FREE) Consumer enters demographic information, photo ID and self-reports vaccination history. Provides an electronic vaccination record and health pass. Use for restaurants, concerts, sporting events, etc. that require only self-reported vaccination records.

2.) Confirm - ($10) Consumer requests confirmation of uploaded records. AZOVA verifies patient identity via government issued ID. Use for work, gyms and organizations that require third party confirmation of self-reported data.

3. Verify – ($25) Consumer uploads information and vaccination card and requests validation. AZOVA verifies the information by checking with government databases or vaccination providers. Designed for airlines, international travelers, governments and employers where source verification is important. (Check with AZOVA for availability in your area.)

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing digital telehealth and direct to consumer services through our digital provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world’s first truly connected global laboratory and vaccination network to enable travelers to access COVID testing and their vaccination records anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

###

Company Contact

AZOVA

David Bean, EVP Business Development

C: 602-819-6291

E: David.Bean@azovahealth.com