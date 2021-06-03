Pressure Washer Market Size to Reach Revenues of around 4 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global pressure washer market size is expected to reach USD 4 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 4% during the forecasted period.

The pressure washer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The growth in vehicle washing industry, innovations in Li-ion battery technology, and rise in contract cleaning services are driving the market for pressure washers.

2. The electric pressure washer segment dominated the market with a share of around 54% whereas, the battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR approximately 6%.

3. Driven by advantages of heat, the hot-water pressure washers are primary options in commercial and industrial facilities that is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2026.

4. In terms of output, the 1,501-3,000 PSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 with an expected absolute growth of over 27% during the forecast period.

5. Pressure washers have been used for cleaning vehicles by car cleaning enthusiasts and professionals that contributed over 9% of the total revenue in 2020.

6. In Italy, the pressure washer market is mainly driven by the increased outsourcing of cleaning tasks to contract cleaners and the declining cost of pressure cleaning in the country where the expected CAGR in pressure washer market is over 4.5% by 2026.



Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Pressure Washer Market – Segmentation

• In 2020, electric-powered technology dominated the global market with a share of over 54%. Electric-powered devices are highly affordable powerful machines that are used in several industrial and commercial sectors. They are also finding applications in the residential sector.

• In terms of revenue, the hot-water pressure washer segment dominates the market and is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. Consumers are mainly looking portable and easy to use hot-water pressures. These washers are also three times more expensive than cold-water ones. The use of these complex machines is primarily limited to industrial and commercial sectors.

• The 0−1500 PSI segment accounted for a market share of over 12% in 2020. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments because of the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the increasing demand for electric machines for domestic usage.

Pressure Washer Market by Power Source

• Electric

• Gas

• Battery

Pressure Washer Market by Operation

• Hot-water

• Cold-water

Pressure Washer Market by Output

• 0-1,500 PSI

• 1,501-3,000 PSI

• 3,001-4,000 PSI

• Above 4,000 PSI

Pressure Washer Market by End-user

• Residential

• Garden

• Vehicles

• Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas

• Bicycle

• Others

• Commercial

• Automobile

• Construction

• Public and municipality

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others

• Contract Cleaners

Pressure Washer Market – Dynamics

Battery-operated pressure washers are highly versatile machines that allow greater maneuverability and offer ideal cleaning results. The popularity of cordless pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next five years. In 2020, battery-operated pressure washers accounted for 6.13% of the market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2020–2026, which is higher than the overall market growth.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services

• Declining Vehicle Ownership

• Growth in the Vehicle Washing Industry

• Rise in End-Use Applications

Pressure Washer Market – Geography

The growth of the pressure washer market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. In addition, the increasing disposable income and the rising number of dual-income households are also driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment. However, political uncertainties in Europe post the Brexit negotiations are adversely affecting the economic growth in the region and may result in low demand for cleaning services and equipment during the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Turkey

Major Vendors

• Alfred Karcher

• Nilfisk

• FNA Group

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

• Generac Power Systems

• Lavorwash Group

• Alkota Cleaning Systems

• Annovi Reverberi Group

• Deere & Company

• Snow Joe + Sun Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• IPC Solutions

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• Husqvarna

• Koblenz Electrica SA

• SIMONIZ

• STIHL

• Koki Holdings

• Makita Corporation

• ANLU

• Greenworks Tools

• Mi-T-M Corporation

• Northern Tool + Equipment

• Snap-on

• Vortex Industries

• Troy-Bilt

• DuroMax

• RIDGID

• Yamaha

• Deluxe Cleaning Systems

• AVA of Norway

• WEN Products

• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

• BE Power Equipment

