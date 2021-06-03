Gazprom Neft and DL E&C (Korea) are to implement a key project at the Moscow Refinery’s deep oil refining complex

Gazprom Neft and DL E&C Co., Ltd (Korea) have concluded an agreement confirming the latter’s involvement in building the hydrocracking section at the Moscow Refinery’s future deep refining complex — the signatories to this agreement signed at the 2021 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, being Anatoly Cherner, Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales, Gazprom Neft, Yong Sang YI, Senior Vice President, DL E&C Co., Ltd and Seo Younghoon, CEO, Daelim RUS.

Specialists from the Korean parent company and its Russian affiliate Daelim RUS will be responsible for project design, and for providing expert support in selecting equipment suppliers — primarily Russian manufacturers. The Korean side will also supervise construction and installation works (CIW) and will be involved in testing and commissioning.

Hydrocracking is one of the key processes in deep refining. State-of-the-art technology will facilitate the production of additional volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel for the Moscow Oblast market. The hydrocracking section will form the basis for the Moscow Refinery’s future deep refining complex, to be fully constructed by 2025, completing the plant’s full-scale modernisation programme. Launching the complex will increase refining depth to almost 100%, will eliminate the production of mazut, and will see the plant move to virtually zero-waste production.

“We are using the best solutions and technologies — increasing production efficiency and significantly improving environmental performance — in implementing our refinery modernisation projects. The Moscow Refinery is now one of the most advanced refineries in Russia, and we are continuing to pursue its further technological development. Partnering with DL E&C and Daelim RUS will allow us to implement this new, high-tech project successfully, and make the Moscow Refinery one of the best in Europe.” Anatoly Cherner Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales, Gazprom Neft

“The project to build the Moscow Refinery’s hydrocracking section continues our company’s longstanding and productive cooperation with Gazprom Neft. Based on our experience in successfully implementing projects around the world, and on our professional experience in designing projects in line with stringent environmental protection requirements, we are looking forward to effective and mutually beneficial collaboration on this project.” Yong Sang YI Senior Vice President, DL E&C Co., Ltd