Paragon Risk Engineering Opens Southern Africa Office
USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Risk Engineering, a leading provider of risk consulting services for the global commercial insurance sector, announces the launch of their new operation Paragon Southern Africa, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The operation will be led by Mr. Riyaad Bagus, who comes with experience in the fire protection and international insurance fields.
“Paragon’s investment in South Africa represents another step in expanding our extensive global footprint, which now includes companies in USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Greece, UAE, Singapore, Australia and servicing offices in more than thirty countries.” Stated Jon Woodman, CEO Paragon Risk Engineering.
The opening of the company in South Africa follows Paragon’s recent announcement of their acquisition of Optirisk in France.
Jon Woodman
