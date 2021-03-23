Paragon Risk Engineering Acquires Optirisk
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Risk Engineering Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of their long standing business partner in France, Optirisk SAS.
With the acquisition of Optirisk, Paragon will further expand its European footprint, facilitating a world class, local service for our customers. Optirisk’s customers will have seamless access to the greater Paragon business, systems, resources and support.
The current owners of Optirisk, Gaston Monouvrier and Patrick Letellier, will continue to lead the organisation. The deal will finalise in May 2021.
Paragon Risk Engineering is a leading risk engineering services provider with over 150 engineers based from our hubs in USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, UAE, Greece, Singapore, Australia and now France.
Optirisk is the largest independent provider of risk engineering services to the French insurance and industrial community.
For further information contact:
Jon Woodman, Managing Director, Paragon Risk Engineering jonwoodman@paragonconsults.com or
Patrick Letellier, Director, Optirisk patrick.letellier@optirisk.eu
www.paragonconsults.com
www.optirisk.eu
Robert McMullen
With the acquisition of Optirisk, Paragon will further expand its European footprint, facilitating a world class, local service for our customers. Optirisk’s customers will have seamless access to the greater Paragon business, systems, resources and support.
The current owners of Optirisk, Gaston Monouvrier and Patrick Letellier, will continue to lead the organisation. The deal will finalise in May 2021.
Paragon Risk Engineering is a leading risk engineering services provider with over 150 engineers based from our hubs in USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, UAE, Greece, Singapore, Australia and now France.
Optirisk is the largest independent provider of risk engineering services to the French insurance and industrial community.
For further information contact:
Jon Woodman, Managing Director, Paragon Risk Engineering jonwoodman@paragonconsults.com or
Patrick Letellier, Director, Optirisk patrick.letellier@optirisk.eu
www.paragonconsults.com
www.optirisk.eu
Robert McMullen
Paragon Risk Engineering
Robmcmullen@paragonconsults.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn