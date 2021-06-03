Drs. Simon & Trish Presland of Aim Higher Professional Life Coach Certification to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- None of us were raised with Jesus as our parent. We all need healing and restoration. We also want to live fulfilled lives. Life coaches can offer us support and assistance in our journey towards Christ-likeness and living a life God has planned for us.

Drs. Simon and Trish Presland are the founders of Aim Higher Professional Life Coach Certification, an ICF-accredited, Christian-based life coach certification company that combines sound Christian faith, strong coaching competencies and solid business practices.

“We teach, train, and equip people to be life coaches from a biblical perspective,” says Trish. “We use the Bible as a plumbline for our coach training because the God’s truth never changes, and the principles work if you follow them. We have a vast library of books on personal and professional development, leadership, and emotional healing and maturity. In each book, the principles taught can be found throughout Scripture.”

The Preslands first met while working on a book, and soon found they had many common interests. They both have a heart for people who are hurting and need restoration, and a passion for teaching and equipping Christians from all walks of life on their road to spiritual maturity.

When their home church, Evangel Christian Church, wanted to expand its state licensed and accredited Bible college to include a counseling program, they immediately agreed to oversee it as the deans. They developed a Christian Counseling Institute, where they taught their 3-year curriculum. This also led to developing and teaching over 100 customized workshops targeting specific areas for growth such as communication, conflict transformation, healthy identity, belief systems, significance, boundaries, shame, and much more.

When the Preslands realized that life coaching would be the next avenue for pastors and leaders of all ministerial and professional levels to move into, they decided to obtain their ICF credentials, the gold standard of coaching.

“We find that coaching is extremely efficient in helping people overcome struggles, find their life purpose, reach their goals or gain clarity about a situation they face,” says Trish.

After obtaining their ACC credentials, the husband-and-wife team saw a need for more Christians to become professional life coaches. Five years ago, they developed Aim Higher Professional Life Coach Certification, a 60-hour program supported by Scripture that meets ACSTH standards to train individuals in the ICF core competencies, equip them with assessments and other coaching tools, and teach on coaching-related topics.

“Faith is the foundation of our lives and of life in general,” says Simon. “Faith enhances the coaching process. Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us to trust in the Lord with all of your heart, and acknowledge him in all of your ways, knowing that he will direct your paths. When coaching from a biblical perspective, we’re leaning on the direction and guidance of the Holy Spirit. It takes the coaching in a different direction. We want to train as many Christian coaches as possible with our lifetime CPC—Certified Professional Coach—designation, so they are equipped and competent to coach others.”

