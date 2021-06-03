Global POC HbA1C Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The POC HbA1C Market 2021-2030

Poc Hba1C Testing Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘POC HbA1C Testing Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global POC HbA1C testing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% to nearly $658.6 million by 2023. Changing lifestyles are leading to an increased prevalence of diabetes; type II diabetes in particular, which in turn will drive the market for POC HbA1C testing.

The point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market consists of sales of POC HbA1C testing devices and related services. The POC HbA1C testing devices assess the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual. POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease which occurs either when inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

Trends In The Global POC HbA1C Market

Home HbA1C testing kits allow people with diabetes to measure their hemoglobin A1C levels at home. Home HbA1c tests can be carried out within a relatively short period of time. Most home HbA1c tests require a sample of blood from the finger and then the test result may be given in different ways depending on the kit. Some kits provide a numeric result, others may provide a yes or no whether the HbA1c value is above or below a certain number. Currently, due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) p andemic, diabetic patients who seek to keep their distances from hospitals and follow social distancing are increasingly using home kits to identify their risks and seek to maintain and manage their condition at home, whilst limiting their potential exposure to the virus.

Global POC HbA1C Market Segments:

The global template market is further segmented based on type, technology, end user and geography.

By Type Of Product – Instruments, Consumables

By Technology – Ion-Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic Assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, Others

By End User – Hospitals, Physician Office/Outpatient Center, Home Care, Others

By Geography – The global template market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the POC HbA1C testing market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

POC HbA1C Market Organizations Covered: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Menarini Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARKRAY Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

