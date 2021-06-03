Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,584 in the last 365 days.

Garfield Road bridge over I-69 closes Monday for maintenance

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY: Bellevue and Olivet

START DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 16, 2021

PROJECT: The Garfield Road bridge over I-69 will be closed and detoured for bridge preventive maintenance work, including deck patching, expansion joint replacements and deep overlay. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project news and updates, subscribe to the I-69 rebuilding project e-mail list.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in a significant local and national trade corridor.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Garfield Road over I-69 will be closed and detoured on Ackley Road, Baseline Highway, and Old US-27.

You just read:

Garfield Road bridge over I-69 closes Monday for maintenance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.