DUI #1 / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 21A402537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2021 2144 hours
STREET: Bruce Badger Memorial Highway
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cormier Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: None
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joanna Sleigh
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon
VEHICLE MODEL: Passat
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were dispatched to the
report of a single vehicle crash located on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway, in the Town of
Danville, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with the operator, Joanna Sleigh.
While speaking with Sleigh, Troopers detected the signs of impairment and
subsequently arrested Sleigh for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Sleigh was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with
a citation to appear in court at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time