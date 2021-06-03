DUI #1 / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 21A402537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2021 2144 hours

STREET: Bruce Badger Memorial Highway

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cormier Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: None

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joanna Sleigh

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were dispatched to the

report of a single vehicle crash located on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway, in the Town of

Danville, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with the operator, Joanna Sleigh.

While speaking with Sleigh, Troopers detected the signs of impairment and

subsequently arrested Sleigh for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

Sleigh was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with

a citation to appear in court at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time