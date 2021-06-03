World-Renowned Architect Antoine Predock Designs Home in Diamond Tail, an Exclusive Community in Placitas, NM
Predock’s Custom Designed Home Shines a Spotlight on the Exclusive Diamond Tail CommunityPLACITAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mexico is widely known for its beautiful open spaces, unmatched starry nights, and picturesque terrain. Nestled between historic Albuquerque and culture-rich Santa Fe lays the luxury, private gated community of Diamond Tail. The established neighborhood within Placitas has become a hotspot for retirees, remote workers, and those seeking an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Diamond Tail is proud to announce world-renowned architect Antoine Predock is designing a one-of-a-kind home within their thriving community.
Antoine Predock is revered as one of the top architects of all time, whose work has been featured in over 60 exhibitions, 250 books, and more than 1,000 publications. His first solo project the La Luz townhome community in Albuquerque, NM, garnered national attention, praise, and buyers from all over the world. His impressive career boasts some of the world’s most recognizable structures, including the “Venice House” in Southern California; Petco Park stadium in San Diego; the Turtle Creek House, for bird enthusiasts in Texas; a lakefront “gateway” center for a new community in Chengdu, China; and the Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Canada, which is featured on the Canadian ten-dollar bill.
Predock’s portfolio is second to none; implementing masterful designs that often feel like a natural extension of the landscape, rooted in a deep, thoughtful respect for the community they inhabit. Diamond Tail is thrilled and honored to have Antoine envision, conceptualize, and curate a masterpiece that blends with the natural beauty of the Placitas landscape.
“The Diamond Tail terrain is an amalgam of New Mexico colors; the terracotta intensity of Jemez Springs, the rich strata of La Bajada Hill, and arching otherworldly landforms arising from the high desert like ancient creatures. All of this inspired our design response for a special home in Diamond Tail; a village-like an aggregation of site adapted parts, all focused relentlessly on the spectacular eastern horizon - the sweeping view across the Diamond Tail Ranch to the Ortiz Mountains and beyond to the plains of America.” - Antoine Predock, Architect
Through dedication to the highest standards in planning and design, along with unwavering commitment to highlighting the blissful lifestyle of Placitas, Diamond Tail is honored to have their vision come to fruition through the thoughtful and masterful design by Antoine Predock.
About Diamond Tail:
Diamond Tail is a warm and welcoming private gated community in Placitas, New Mexico. Offering large 1 to 5-acre homesites within 900 acres of unspoiled beauty; the Diamond Tail community emulates top-tier luxury at affordable pricing. Featuring paved roads, underground utilities, reliable high-speed internet, private hiking trails, and gorgeous views of the Jemez, Ortiz, Sangre de Cristo, and Sandia mountain ranges, along with stunning layered red rock and native wildlife; Diamond Tail is the epitome of tranquility and class. The ideal location to build a dream home, the Diamond Tail community sits just ten minutes east of Bernalillo, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, a perfect balance of being close to everything while being away from it all. Many of the homes have been designed and built by award-winning architects and custom home builders, positioning Diamond Tail as one of the most sought-after communities in New Mexico.
