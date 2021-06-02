Baltaire Restaurant Now Hiring! Hosting Job Fair This Week

Baltaire Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're Hiring!

Join the Baltaire team! We are searching for qualified and dedicated candidates for dining room and kitchen positions. We are a tight knit team of seasoned professionals, and are looking to add to our crew of hospitality professionals. Come see us at our Baltaire Job Fair this week, Tuesday June 1st through Friday June 4th from 2 to 4 PM. Bring your resume, come by to fill out an application and meet our team!

Open Positions:

- Hosts & Maitre D

- AM & PM Bartenders

- PM Cocktail Servers

- Bussers & Food Runners

- Hot and Cold Line AM & PM Cooks

- AM & PM Prep Cooks

- AM Pastry Production Cooks



Call our team at 424.273.1660 and we will be happy to assist you. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes. Whether an intimate dinner or just cocktails and conversation, Baltaire offers the perfect dining environment. An airy dining room opens up to a beautiful outdoor terrace with spacious seating. Next to the main dining room, there is a classy lounge where guests can enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while listening to music. The dining experience is completely unique.

Not only does Baltaire offer a great dining atmosphere, but a talented staff as well. Executive Chef Travis Strickland heads the kitchen. A certified sommelier creates cocktails and curates the wine. The restaurant offers high-grade steaks, fantastic seafood, quality drinks, and many healthy, light fare options to Brentwood.

Baltaire’s dishes range from Chilean Sea Bass to Red Wine Braised Short Rib. Guests can also choose their favorite drink from a diverse wine list. Baltaire’s selection of desserts, such as Chocolate Silk Pie and Butterscotch Pot de Créme is also popular among diners. Between the environment, staff, dishes, wine, and more, Baltaire truly is a steakhouse re-imagined.