2021-06-01 14:45:09.46 Garden City Coworkers Split $50,000 Prize

2021-06-01 14:45:09.46

Eleven Garden City construction company coworkers have claimed a $50,000 Scratchers prize after putting their money together to buy tickets as a group.

Jerry McCulloh, one of the 11, said the coworkers will occasionally purchase lottery tickets together if someone coordinates the process.

In this case, the tickets were purchased at Quick Stop, 31 County Road F, in Garden City. Among the tickets purchased was a $50,000 top prize-winning “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game.

“We were pretty elated,” McCulloh said of the group’s receiving the news they had won. “We had fun with it.”

In addition to McCulloh, the other winners include Ryan Austin, Judith Daniels, Laura Daniels, Kelly Edmiston, Raymond Harleman, Michelle Keeling, Edward Mallinson, Owen Newman, Rebecca Newman and Timothy Owsley.

In FY20, Missouri Lottery players in Cass County won more than $11.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.5 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a list of educational programs that benefitted in the county, visit MOLottery.com