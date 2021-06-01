Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,706 in the last 365 days.

2021-06-01 14:45:09.46 Garden City Coworkers Split $50,000 Prize

2021-06-01 14:45:09.46

Story Photo

Eleven Garden City construction company coworkers have claimed a $50,000 Scratchers prize after putting their money together to buy tickets as a group.

Jerry McCulloh, one of the 11, said the coworkers will occasionally purchase lottery tickets together if someone coordinates the process.

In this case, the tickets were purchased at Quick Stop, 31 County Road F, in Garden City. Among the tickets purchased was a $50,000 top prize-winning “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game.

“We were pretty elated,” McCulloh said of the group’s receiving the news they had won. “We had fun with it.”

In addition to McCulloh, the other winners include Ryan Austin, Judith Daniels, Laura Daniels, Kelly Edmiston, Raymond Harleman, Michelle Keeling, Edward Mallinson, Owen Newman, Rebecca Newman and Timothy Owsley.

In FY20, Missouri Lottery players in Cass County won more than $11.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.5 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a list of educational programs that benefitted in the county, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2021-06-01 14:45:09.46 Garden City Coworkers Split $50,000 Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.