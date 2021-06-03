With Busy Days Ahead, New Graduates Can’t Be All Work and No Play
Graduates Can Organize, Protect, and Power Their Gaming Gear with Mobile Edge
Everybody needs some downtime. No one, no matter their age, should be all work and no play”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With U.S. employers expected to hire 7.2% more college graduates from the Class of 2021 compared to 2020 levels, and roughly 3.8 million High School graduates either heading to college in September or entering the labor force this summer, millions of young people are on the move looking to start careers or extend their schooling. Mobile Edge applauds their nose-to-the-grindstone work ethic while we also recognize graduates need time to play, too. For Generation Z and Millennials, that means videogaming, which continues to surge in popularity.
“Everybody needs some downtime. No one, no matter their age, should be all work and no play,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “One way young people relax these days is through videogaming, and when it comes to gaming, Mobile Edge has just what every new graduate needs to organize, protect, and power their gear.”
Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack is popular with gamers as their “go-bag” of choice. Roomy and rugged, the Core Gaming Backpack offers abundant storage for laptop and gaming consoles and features plenty of pockets and compartments for cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even personal items. It’s pre-wired for a power bank or external battery and is TSA checkpoint-friendly, which makes it perfect for graduates on the go. One version of the Core Gaming Backpack even features a hook and loop panel for displaying school and team badges and patches.
Couple the Core Gaming Backpack with our powerful Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger and you’ve got the makings of a great gift package for your graduate.
Delivering an incredible 85 watts, the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Power Bank provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even laptops and gaming consoles—and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are needed. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it slips easily into laptop bags or backpacks and meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
You can complete your graduate’s gaming set up with our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub plus our Core Gaming Mouse Mat XL, and Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
The Core Gaming Mouse Mat XL is a pro-style precision gaming mouse mat made of an ultra-smooth fabric designed to optimize mouse performance. At 32.5″ x 15″, it can easily accommodate a gaming mouse and keyboard.
The 18.5” Core Gel Wrist Rest provides comfortable cushioning and support for demanding gamers who use full-sized keyboards. Built to last, it features anti-fray stitching and is made from an easy-to-clean fabric cover.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
CORE Gaming Backpack Testimonial