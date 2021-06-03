WHITE PARTY PALM SPRINGS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FOUNDER JEFFREY SANKER
EINPresswire.com/ -- White Party Palm Springs Festival announced today the passing of founder Jeffrey Sanker whom passed away on Friday, May 28th. Sanker’s family released the following statement “The family of Jeffrey Sanker would like to extend gratitude to all who have shared kind words and well wishes during this difficult time. We have been deeply touched to see how many lives Jeffrey has impacted over the last four decades. Together, let us keep his memory alive forever.”
Jeffrey Sanker is the founder of LA-based White Party Entertainment, Inc. and creator of such signature events as White Party Palm Springs Festival; New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, Miami & Rio de Janeiro and Puerto Vallarta. For more than four decades, Jeffrey’s zest for life and love of celebration drove him to create a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate our unique individuality and collective magic.
Madonna called him “Godfather of Parties”, The Miami Hearld dubbed him “the high priest of gay parties.” Next Magazine describes him as “the sultan of soirees.” With every accolade, Jeffrey Sanker further solidifies his name as the premier producer of gay nightlife and entertainment.
In 2014, Jeffrey Sanker received a star on the famed “Palm Springs Walk of Stars” aptly placed on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road.
Sanker’s passion for parties began during the early eighties in New York City. Working at such legendary locations as Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes, he fine-tuned his skills as a promoter and special event producer. Superstar entertainment has become a hallmark of Sanker events. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Ke$ha, Erika Jayne, Mary J. Blige have all graced the stage at Sanker events. Over the years, Jeffrey has also helped launch the careers of hundreds of new and up and coming performers.
To honor his unforgettable life, the White Party legacy will continue in Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta through the Jeffrey Sanker White Party Foundation. “We will continue to celebrate the extraordinary life of Jeffrey Sanker and the legacy he built and shared with us all, through our future White Party events.” said Chris Diamond of White Party Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the
LGBT Center of The Desert
1301 N. Palm Canyon Dr. #301
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Attn: Debra Pollock
For more information contact: Jack@emcbowery.com
Jack Ketsoyan
Jeffrey Sanker is the founder of LA-based White Party Entertainment, Inc. and creator of such signature events as White Party Palm Springs Festival; New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, Miami & Rio de Janeiro and Puerto Vallarta. For more than four decades, Jeffrey’s zest for life and love of celebration drove him to create a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate our unique individuality and collective magic.
Madonna called him “Godfather of Parties”, The Miami Hearld dubbed him “the high priest of gay parties.” Next Magazine describes him as “the sultan of soirees.” With every accolade, Jeffrey Sanker further solidifies his name as the premier producer of gay nightlife and entertainment.
In 2014, Jeffrey Sanker received a star on the famed “Palm Springs Walk of Stars” aptly placed on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road.
Sanker’s passion for parties began during the early eighties in New York City. Working at such legendary locations as Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes, he fine-tuned his skills as a promoter and special event producer. Superstar entertainment has become a hallmark of Sanker events. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Ke$ha, Erika Jayne, Mary J. Blige have all graced the stage at Sanker events. Over the years, Jeffrey has also helped launch the careers of hundreds of new and up and coming performers.
To honor his unforgettable life, the White Party legacy will continue in Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta through the Jeffrey Sanker White Party Foundation. “We will continue to celebrate the extraordinary life of Jeffrey Sanker and the legacy he built and shared with us all, through our future White Party events.” said Chris Diamond of White Party Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the
LGBT Center of The Desert
1301 N. Palm Canyon Dr. #301
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Attn: Debra Pollock
For more information contact: Jack@emcbowery.com
Jack Ketsoyan
EMC|Bowery
+1 323-654-0001
email us here