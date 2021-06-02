Virtual public meeting June 8 for I-275 project in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss an overview of a project planned for I-275 in the communities of Ash Township, Canton Township, Huron Township, Livonia, Plymouth, Romulus, and Van Buren Township. The project is expected to begin in late June or early July.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021

WHERE: To access the I-275 virtual public meeting, please go to Revive275.org and click on the link.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88686397498?pwd=dkZaMmF2YjRuY2xVeThTMVpLY0lqUT09 Passcode: 988980

To join via One Tap Mobile: +13126266799,,88686397498#,,,,*988980# US (Chicago) +13017158592,,88686397498#,,,,*988980# US (Washington, D.C.)

To join by phone, dial any of the following: 312-626-6799 301-715-8592 646-558-8656 669-900-9128 253-215-8782 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 886 8639 7498 Passcode: 988980

International numbers available at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/koG36L0AZ.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions through the chat feature, and provide feedback.

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.