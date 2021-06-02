M-553 curb and gutter work starts June 14

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY:

Marquette

HIGHWAY:

M-553

CLOSEST CITY:

Marquette

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:

Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

Friday, July 23, 2021

PROJECT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $470,000 to replace concrete curb and gutter at various locations on M-553 (South McClellan Avenue) between Division Street and Wilson Street in the city of Marquette.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: