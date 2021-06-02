M-553 curb and gutter work starts June 14
Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:Marquette
HIGHWAY:M-553
CLOSEST CITY:Marquette
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:Monday, June 14, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:Friday, July 23, 2021
PROJECT:The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $470,000 to replace concrete curb and gutter at various locations on M-553 (South McClellan Avenue) between Division Street and Wilson Street in the city of Marquette.
A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:The work will require single-lane closures of the outside lane.