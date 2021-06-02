Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Old US-12 (Fletcher Road) bridge maintenance over I-94 in Washtenaw County begins June 7

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Washtenaw

HIGHWAYS:                                    Old US-12 (Fletcher Road) I-94

CLOSEST CITY:    Chelsea

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Old US-12 (Fletcher Road) bridge over I-94 in Washtenaw County to add an epoxy overlay.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Old US-12 (Fletcher Road) bridge over I-94 will be closed for the duration of this work. Traffic will be detoured at Baker Street and M-52 via I-94. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

