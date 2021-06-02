6/2/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Governor Ron DeSantis Approval of 2021-22 Florida Budget ~ Budget fully funds DFS priorities aimed at protecting Florida firefighters and fighting insurance fraud ~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement upon the Governor’s signing of Florida’s 2021-22 budget. With the Governor’s signature, the Legislature fully funded the Department of Financial Services priorities aimed at protecting Florida firefighters and fighting insurance fraud that ultimately increases insurance rates. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Throughout one of the most challenging years in our state’s history, Governor DeSantis has boldly led Florida forward by making the tough decisions needed to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable while working to keep businesses afloat and ensure opportunities remained available to every Florida family. Florida is a beacon of freedom and the envy of other states like New York, California, and Michigan who locked down and forced their residents and businesses out - many relocating right here to the Sunshine State.” Florida Department of Financial Services 2021-22 Budget Highlights

• $1.8 million to target criminal activity and investigate property and casualty homeowners fraud. This will fund two squads of detectives from the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services to help fight fraud in Florida.

• $250,000 in additional funding to double the Firefighter Decontamination Grant Program to a total of $500,000. This enables the Division of State Fire Marshal to provide additional funds to more fire department's statewide to protect firefighters from cancer causing carcinogens and viruses like COVID-19. The CFO continued, "As State Fire Marshal, I applaud Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for doubling the funding for our Firefighter Decontamination Grant Program to protect our heroes from cancer and viruses like COVID-19. The dedicated men and women of our fire service community have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since day one and they must have the tools needed to protect themselves as they serve to protect others. That is why we worked together to support $1,000 bonuses for our first responders and teachers who have sacrificed so much to protect and serve our communities during the pandemic. This year, we also successfully fought for additional investigative resources to combat the insurance fraud epidemic in our state, which is driving up insurance rates for every Florida household. "With his budget actions today, Governor DeSantis has sent a clear message that Florida will continue to live within its means, keep taxes low, and meet the financial impacts of the pandemic head on. There is no doubt that Florida has weathered this storm better than any other state and will emerge stronger than before thanks to prudent fiscal management and visionary leadership. We must continue to work together to keep Florida open and keep Florida's economy moving forward."