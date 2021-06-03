Usherpa Updates Functionality to Help LOs Make Calls
“UsherpAlerts” give loan officers a reason to reach out to prospects and engage.
UsherpAlert's Authentic Intelligence, industry knowledge & machine learning, combs through the user’s database in real-time and serves up opportunities most likely to be in the buy zone.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today an update to the company’s UsherpAlert functionality designed to take all of the friction out of the loan officer’s job of making calls to mortgage prospects. Of all of the business prospecting functions a professional loan officer can engage in, making direct phone calls to prospective borrowers and their Realtors pays the highest dividends.
— Dan Harrington
“If you want to succeed in the coming purchase money market, you must make it easy for loan officers to get mortgage prospects on the phone,” said Usherpa CEO Dan Harrington. “Too many CRMs only send out emails. This is important, but the best email message will see about a 30% open rate. Phone calls and voicemail messages get close to 99%. In a highly competitive purchase money market, the phone is your secret weapon.”
Harrington, a former loan officer himself, developed UsherpAlerts to give loan officers both the reason to call on the prospect and all of the information on screen to have a meaningful conversation with them when they pick up the phone.
Experts from around the industry now agree that the refinance boom that has powered many lender shops for more than two decades is coming to an end. When it does, lenders will have to source new business in a much more traditional manner. This will be very challenging for loan officers who suffer from call reluctance and can’t reach out to prospects via the phone.
Usherpa uses Authentic Intelligence, a combination of industry knowledge and machine learning, to comb through the user’s database of past customers and prospects in real-time and serve up past customers most likely to be in the buy zone for a new mortgage. The result is that a Usherpa user will close, on average, twice as many loans each month as an LO who doesn’t use this technology.
“Most salespeople have some call reluctance,” Harrington said. “No one wants to call on a prospect when they have nothing to say to them. By giving them interesting information to share with prospects -- a birthday greeting, a loan closing anniversary, a lower interest rate -- those calls become easier to make. They are still not easy, but if the LO looks at a screen and then has to search for a reason to call and the background information on the prospect, those calls won’t get made.”
What started out as a better tool for marketing home loans in 1995 has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Now referred to as Relationship Engagement, Usherpa’s software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients. These LO’s have helped hundreds of thousands of borrowers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.
Find out more about getting your loan production team prepared for the coming purchase money market
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
