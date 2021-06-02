LGBT MPA Honors LGBT+ Meetings and Event Professionals and Allies this Pride Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its effort to move the meetings and events industry towards a more inclusive space, with a spotlight on diversity, the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association (LGBT MPA) has started a social media campaign to honor LGBT+ Meetings and Event Professionals and Allies this Pride Month by highlighting professionals who are amplifying and advancing LGBT+ inclusion in meetings and events. Allies, mentors and connectors were nominated by their peers in the industry.
LGBT MPA is the first and only organization solely committed to connecting, advancing and empowering the LGBT+ meeting professional community, providing the opportunity for LGBT voices to be uplifted and represented, and educating the industry on a broad range of topics pertaining to inclusion and diversity.
Thirty individuals will be highlighted throughout the month, one for each day, and will be shared across all social media platforms, as well as in newsletters and on the organization’s www.lgbtmpa.com website.
On June 30, 2021, the final day of Pride Month, LGBT MPA will close out Pride celebrations with a Day of Diversity. This will be a global event of programming and entertainment-focused on nurturing, sustaining and liberating experience creation through diversity. It aims to be the most diverse and comprehensive virtual festival for meeting/event professionals from across sectors. Participation will be donation-based. For a detailed and updated agenda, as well as more information on speakers, speakers, content and event information, check out the organization’s website at www.lgbtmpa.com/day-of-diversity.
About the LGBT MPA
The LGBT MPA (www.lgbtmpa.com) is the first and only organization solely committed to the professional advancement of LGBT meeting professionals. Members of the LGBT MPA Board of Directors have years of experience and are devoted to networking, educating and mentoring to develop successful business leaders who continue the work of promoting the essential elements of inclusivity and diversity throughout the profession.
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
LGBT MPA is the first and only organization solely committed to connecting, advancing and empowering the LGBT+ meeting professional community, providing the opportunity for LGBT voices to be uplifted and represented, and educating the industry on a broad range of topics pertaining to inclusion and diversity.
Thirty individuals will be highlighted throughout the month, one for each day, and will be shared across all social media platforms, as well as in newsletters and on the organization’s www.lgbtmpa.com website.
On June 30, 2021, the final day of Pride Month, LGBT MPA will close out Pride celebrations with a Day of Diversity. This will be a global event of programming and entertainment-focused on nurturing, sustaining and liberating experience creation through diversity. It aims to be the most diverse and comprehensive virtual festival for meeting/event professionals from across sectors. Participation will be donation-based. For a detailed and updated agenda, as well as more information on speakers, speakers, content and event information, check out the organization’s website at www.lgbtmpa.com/day-of-diversity.
About the LGBT MPA
The LGBT MPA (www.lgbtmpa.com) is the first and only organization solely committed to the professional advancement of LGBT meeting professionals. Members of the LGBT MPA Board of Directors have years of experience and are devoted to networking, educating and mentoring to develop successful business leaders who continue the work of promoting the essential elements of inclusivity and diversity throughout the profession.
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
ENroute Communications
+1 9174387096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn