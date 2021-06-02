Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,716 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

June 02, 2021

Federal Reserve Board announces plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), a temporary emergency lending facility that closed on December 31st, 2020. The SMCCF proved vital in restoring market functioning last year, supporting the availability of credit for large employers, and bolstering employment through the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMCCF portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which manages the operations of the SMCCF, will announce additional details soon and before sales begin.

The SMCCF was established with the approval of the Treasury Secretary and equity provided by the Treasury Department under the CARES Act.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.