Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: Service Recovery and Patient Experience in Radiation Oncology
A discussion with Dr. Charles Washington, Senior Director at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “Service Recovery and Patient Experience in Radiation Oncology,” featuring Charles Washington, EdD, MBA, Senior Director at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, Dr. Washington delves into the frontline practices of service recovery in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology department as detailed in his recent doctoral dissertation, “Addressing Service Recovery with Radiation Oncology Frontline Managers to Improve the Patient Experience: An Evaluation Study.”
This webinar covers the unique challenges of delivering a positive patient experience in the radiation oncology clinical setting and focuses on frontline managers’ important role in identifying unmet patient needs and conducting effective service recovery. The webinar is available for viewing on Quality Reviews’ website at: https://q-reviews.com/service-recovery-and-the-patient-experience-in-radiation-oncology/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
Edward J Shin
Quality Reviews, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn