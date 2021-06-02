NCDMVA Recognizes Cumberland County Teacher, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and Military Spouse for Service & Leadership

Raleigh

Photos: NCDMVA Recognizes Cumberland County Teachher, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and Military Spouse for Service & Leadership

Raleigh, N.C. – On Friday, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Assistant Secretary Ariel Aponte and Senator Kirk deViere presented Cumberland County science teacher, Maureen Stover, with a sealed copy of North Carolina’s 2021 Military Spouse Appreciation Day proclamation in recognition of her service and leadership in education.

“Mrs. Stover has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership throughout her career – as a service member, a military spouse, a teacher, and as a champion for students and families,” said Ariel Aponte, NCDMVA Assistant Secretary of Military Affairs. “In a year when teachers everywhere have gone the extra mile for students, Maureen’s students are fortunate to have a teacher that has been nationally recognized for her dedication to their success. On behalf NCDMVA, we extend our congratulations and appreciation for exemplifying the best in service and teacher leadership in North Carolina.”

Maureen Stover, was named 2020 Burroughs Wellcome North Carolina Teacher of the Year last summer, from a field of eight regional teachers of the year and one charter school nominee and, in January, was selected as one of four finalists for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

A former intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, Stover began her teaching career 12 years ago in Florida through the federal Troops to Teachers program. Stover has been teaching biology, earth and environmental science, and AVID for the last three years at Cumberland International Early College High School in Fayetteville, where she holds a number of leadership roles.

The National Teacher of the Year is chosen from the winners of contests in every state and the District of Columbia, all U.S. territories, and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The program is sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers, which brings the winners to the nation’s capital for the annual Teachers of the Year week.

