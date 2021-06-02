RMDS Lab Announces its Third Annual Conference - the IM Data 2021
A great opportunity for experts and aspiring data scientists worldwide to learn about the positive social impacts of AI and data science.PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Methods with Data Science and AI Conference is now in its third year of uniting the brightest industry professionals across various data science and technical fields to talk about innovative methods in data science, machine learning, and AI. With sponsorship from At Scale, IM Data is an international, two-day, multi-track conference for data scientists, machine learning engineers, analysts, data science managers, and C-level decision makers. Get your early bird tickets now for just $29! Register here: https://grmds.org/register/im-data-2021
Expect to see speakers from top institutions and Fortune 500 companies sharing use cases about their recent research and how their projects directly benefit the technical community. Internationally-renowned scientists, members of the government, academia, and corporations will be in attendance at this event, which will move forward the discussion of an ecosystem approach for AI and what the future will hold. Since this is an interdisciplinary and inter-industry event, the conference will be a prime networking opportunity for those interested in big data, AI, data science, and their impact on society. Winners of RMDS data science competitions, like the 2021 Challenge: Post-COVID California Property Price Trend Prediction (for more information, visit us here https://grmds.org/competition/Post-COVID-California-Property-Price-Trend-Prediction), have opportunities to present their solutions at this IM Data conference.
"IM DATA serves scholars and practitioners with the necessary knowledge to succeed in a world that is increasingly driven by data and AI. It promotes the widespread appreciation of big data in the public and private sectors as well as the ability to solve intricate human problems affecting everyday life," says Dr. Alex Liu, founder of RMDS Lab and former IBM Chief Data Scientist with a distinguished career spanning over two decades.
Attendees can expect to learn about the newest AI developments and how they affect the way research is conducted, computer vision, deep learning, neural networks, Tensorflow, and NLP. Top-of-mind topics, such as data ethics, data privacy, governance, and security, will also be covered.
Conference Tracks:
• Data Science and AI for Finance and the Economy
• Impactful AI for Social Good
• Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and AI
Speakers (selected list)
• Dr. Matthew Schneider, Assistant Professor of Statistics and Data Privacy, Drexel University
• Dr. Chong Ho Yu, Professor, Azusa Pacific University
• Dr. Matteo Sesia, Assistant Professor of Data Sciences and Operations, University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business
• Richard Fox, Former Vice President, Head of Analytics at Qdoba Restaurants
About IM DATA:
The 2021 IM DATA conference is the largest AI event in the Pasadena area. IM DATA aims to fulfill its mission to become the leading forum for modern practitioners and professionals in the fields of AI and data science.
About RMDS:
RMDS Lab is the leading community-centered data science research organization, creating a global platform that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. Founded in 2009, the non-profit organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
For more information, visit us at https://grmds.org/im-data-2021
If you are interested in sponsorship or have any questions please contact kat@rmdslab.com
Erika Meyers
RMDS Lab
+1 626-432-7266
email us here