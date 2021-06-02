2021-2022 Leadership Development Opportunities- Information Session

Do you love being an educator in Maine? Is developing your own leadership capacity intriguing to you? Do you strive to ensure more equitable outcomes for your students? Do you thrive by learning with a diverse group of thoughtful and engaged educators? If so, please consider attending an information session coming to you from the Maine Department of Education to learn more about our year-long professional learning experiences for leaders in education.

Representatives from The Transformational Leaders’ Network and Maine’s Leadership Development Program will share more about these programs and answer any questions you may have. The session will take place virtually on June 7, 2021 starting at 3:15pm.

If you would like to attend, please email Emily Doughty (Emily.Doughty@Maine.gov) or Teri Peaslee (Teri.peaslee@maine.gov) for a registration link.

If you are interested, but unable to attend, we welcome the opportunity to meet with you directly as well. Please feel free to reach out by August 1st to make alternative arrangements.

To learn more about these offerings, please visit the Maine LDP (Maine’s Leadership Development Program | Department of Education) and TLN (Transformational Leaders’ Network | Department of Education (maine.gov) websites.