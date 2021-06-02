Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Collaborative Roadmap Phase III Recommendations

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to convene a work group to review and make recommendations for legislation to update the Washington State Growth Management Act (chapter 36.70A RCW), with consideration given to The Road Map to Washington’s Future, a final report produced by the William D. Ruckelshaus Center.

COMMERCE, with the assistance of a consultant, will convene a work group and/or use other appropriate outreach and consensus building methods to make recommendations on changes to Washington’s land use framework to implement the findings of the Collaborative Roadmap process. This process will produce a report to the legislature on activities and recommendations by December 1, 2021 and December 1, 2022.  The selected consultant will be experienced in facilitating successful conversations between multiple local governments and stakeholders on complex land use issues.

COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Responses due: July 15, 2021. 8 AM PST

