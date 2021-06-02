Improvement Project on I-99 in Centre County to Restart Monday

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that an Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County will re-start on Monday, June 7. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, the contractor will implement a long-term closure of the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte. PennDOT expects this closure to remain in effect until mid-July while the contractor completes excavation at the bridges, paves, installs new guiderail, and improves drainage. Traffic will be shifted onto the passing lane once that work is complete, and the contractor will begin work on the right (travel) lane. The contractor will be working overnight in certain instances to complete these improvements, and PennDOT will issue an update before the start of overnight work later this month.

Additionally, the contractor will be applying pavement markings on I-99 southbound between the

I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap interchange near mile marker 81. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion on this $4.6 million job by September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

