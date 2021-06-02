Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Work to Begin on Multi-Road Resurfacing Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin work, Monday, June 7, on a three-route roadway resurfacing project in Conemaugh and Quemahoning Townships and Stoystown Borough, Somerset County.

Work on this project will be completed on 2.88 miles of Route 4016 (Moonlight Park Road) from Route 985 (Somerset Pike) to Route 4035 (Woodstown Highway), 1.18 miles of Route 4028 (Main Street) from Route 30 to Route 281, and .09 miles of Route 4053 (Oak Avenue) from Route 30 to Route 4028 (West Main Street).

Beginning, Monday, June 7, the contractor anticipates beginning drainage work on Route 4016 (Moonlight Park Road) and possibly Route 4028 (Main Street). All work will be done under daylight traffic control, which will be controlled by flaggers.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, new signage, traffic signal upgrades and pavement markings. 

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

