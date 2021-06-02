Potters Mills Update as Work Winds Down

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update as work winds down on its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project. The most recent information on the project is:

• On Friday, June 4, PennDOT will open Route 2015 from Route 144 to Decker Valley Road. This section of the roadway was closed earlier this year to allow for reconstruction of old Route 322/new Route 2015 through the Potters Mills Gap. The road opening is weather dependent.

• Work will continue off the roadway for the removal of the arch culvert over Potter Run. Motorist may still encounter construction vehicles and equipment in the area. This phase of the project will be completed this summer.

• Additionally, drivers are strongly encouraged to follow traffic/directional signs through the project. GPS information does not appear to be up-to-date and may encourage drivers to deviate from their needed route.

Work this year is part of the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Three reconstructed Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

Work is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Full information on the $84 million PMG Project can be found at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.

