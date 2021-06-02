Bridge Removal Work and Detour Start June 8 in Clearfield County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to remove a bridge in Clearfield County is set to begin Tuesday, June 8. The bridge spans Browns Run on Route 2039 (Knox Run Road) in the area of Lanse, Cooper Township. The bridge was built in 1920, is 8 feet long, and carries an average of 130 vehicles each day. The bridge will be replaced with a large 72-inch pipe and then back-filled.

Beginning Tuesday, the road will be closed at the work site and a detour using Route 2039 (Reservoir Road), Route 2038 (Grassflat Avenue), Route 53, and Route 2037 (Maple Street) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

All work will be done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance, with completion anticipated in late June. An update will be issued prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

