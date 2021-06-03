Money Matt and OVO Takeover begins, at La’V Nightclub in Miami
Money Matt is bringing you another top-notch event once again as he presents the MONEY MATT PRESENTS the OVO takeover at La’V Nightclub, Miami.
Money Matt the Young Mogul and Businessman is a Legend in the Miami nightlife. He will be presenting to some and hosting to others the best of the best in a celebrity watch party the night before the fight.
This event, which happen to be the day before the undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes on Jake Paul the 26-year-old YouTuber in a special exhibition fight Sunday, June 6, 2021.
This event will be the talk of the town when the doors open at 3 pm, Red Carpet starts at 4 pm. This OVO Takeover will be hosted by OVO CHUBBS and Jas Prince. OVO (October’s Very Own) is headed up by Billboard’s artist of the decade DRAKE. If that was not enough, the sounds will be provided by DJ Charlie B and TMT official DJ, DJ Bling.
Money Matt has spared no expense to deliver a first-class event. Bottle service and VIP booths and valet parking are available.
For table reservations call: 954-261-5542.
Lennard James
Enzo Entertainment
