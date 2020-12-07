“Money” Matt Herman, the Making of a “Renaissance Man”
“Money” Matt Herman, the Making of a “Renaissance Man”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Money” Matt Herman has achieved success through hard work and dedication to becoming the next great “Renaissance Man.” As an American insurance broker and entrepreneur, “Money” Matt has an unparalleled work ethic that allows him to maintain successful businesses. His humble beginnings gave him a unique awareness of the importance of hard work, a lesson that has remained with him throughout his career.
Born into a lower-middle-class family in Lauderhill, FL, hard work was an important value instilled in Matt. Following his graduation from high school, Matt began working at his family’s carpeting business, which quickly achieved new success with Matt’s help. Within two short years, business tripled, and he became a key figure on the leadership team. The prospering business came to an end in 2012 when Matt’s father was diagnosed with cancer, his declining health causing the family to depart from the business.
In search of his next career venture, Matt saw a future in the insurance industry. To learn the intricacies of the trade, Matt offered his services for free while he became well versed in the mechanics of insurance. He quickly aspired to begin his own firm, which he knew would require partners and the funding necessary. When the partnership established to launch the insurance, firm proved to be unsuccessful, Money Matt once again set out to further his career alone.
This decision was pivotal in Matt’s career, with his success only accelerating from there. Matt has continued to find success in the music industry as the owner of a successful record label. With his personal connections and business insight, “Money” Matt has helped numerous up-and-coming musicians propel their careers, such as the artist Barachi. The prestige of “Money” Matt’s label has earned its collaboration with high-profile labels, including Empire Records. Plus, the entertainment industry expertise “Money” Matt has gained has given him the skill set necessary to own a lucrative Miami nightclub, which features high-profile stars and celebrity guests.
Beyond achieving professional success, Matt has been actively involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. He is passionate about bringing awareness and aid dedicated to the betterment of children with disabilities and special needs. Herman is dedicated to delivering needed resources to the parents and caregivers of these children as well.
Throughout his career, “Money” Matt has demonstrated his continued commitment to success. With diverse talents and skills gained through his career, “Money” Matt has rightfully earned the title of “Renaissance Man,” which will surely continue to evolve.
