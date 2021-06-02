V For Valor, a Hard-Hitting Satire of the Broken Awards System of the U.S. Military, Premieres Tonight on VET Tv

VET Tv's V For Valor is a hard-hitting satire of the broken awards system of the U.S. Military VET Tv is the no-holds-barred steaming service that parodies the military experience for those who served

VET Tv, the no-holds-barred steaming service, will release the-highly anticipated V For Valor tonight at veterantv.com and via streaming apps.

A hard-hitting war-comedy, V for Valor is a hilarious addition to the VET Tv roster and it makes a definitive statement on the hypocrisy of the Military’s universally-flawed awards system.” — VET Tv

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VET Tv, the no-holds-barred steaming service that parodies the military experience, will release the-highly anticipated V For Valor tonight at www.veterantv.com and via streaming apps on Apple, Android, Google Play, Roku and Xbox.

A hard-hitting satire of the broken awards system of the U.S. Military, V for Valor stars renowned YouTube Influencer “Donut Operator,” an actor, comedian and gamer whose YouTube channel boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.

Written and directed by military veterans, V for Valor is a parody of the military awards systems. The show follows the supposed heroism of Captain Stults, Commanding Officer of Alpha Company, 1-505th, who has been tabbed to receive a Bronze Star with a “V for Valor” for his bold leadership in a pivotal firefight during a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan. However, upon further review, U.S. Army Adjutant 1st Lieutenant Anderson, played by Donut Operator, is charged with reviewing the award citation for Stults and finds that the combat footage tells a much different story.

Shot using found footage, a technique that is typically reserved for horror and science fiction films, each episode of V for Valor picks up the story from a different vantage point – from mortars to fire teams; snipers and Afghanistan National Army, and even the Taliban themselves. Eventually, the stories weave an intricate, hilarious web of tragic coincidences and top-down incompetence, culminating in an enormous reveal that Stults was not only ineffective, but mostly responsible for the complete annihilation of their local allies. Equal parts vantage-point puzzle and hard-hitting war-comedy, V for Valor is an ambitious but hilarious addition to the VET Tv roster and it makes a definitive statement on the hypocrisy of the U.S. Military’s universally-flawed awards system.

The official trailer for V for Valor is available HERE.

ABOUT VET Tv: VET Tv, also known as Veteran Television, is a subscription-based streaming video on demand (SVOD) channel that has consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to dark and irreverent military comedy shows. It was launched in 2017 by Retired Marine Captain and Wounded Warrior Donny O’Malley. VET Tv sets out to recreate, parody and celebrate the military experience for those who served using dark and irreverent comedy to facilitate social connection among post-9/11 veterans.

Everything VET Tv does is grounded in the same intention, to use humor and camaraderie to bring veterans together, to heal the mental wounds of war and to prevent veteran suicide. To-date, VET Tv has released 33 original shows and series, a podcast, and a full-length feature film. It is available online at www.veterantv.com and via streaming apps on Apple, Android, Google Play, Roku and Xbox.