Cimarron Trailers Adding 40 New Jobs in Chickasha

Cimarron Trailers, Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality aluminum trailers and stock boxes, announced plans to add 40 employees to its facility in Chickasha, Okla. The additional jobs allow the company to participate in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs program. The company, which primarily serves the equine industry, currently employs 132 Oklahomans and expects to create the new jobs within the next five years.

“On behalf of the employee-owners of Cimarron Trailers, I want to thank the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for their outstanding leadership to assist and encourage growth within existing businesses in Oklahoma,” said Ben Janssen, President-Employee Owner, Cimarron Trailers. “The additional jobs Cimarron Trailers is adding will be a positive impact in our community, county, and state.”

“Commerce is dedicated to growing our own here in the state and we are excited to see the expansion of one of our state’s manufacturing companies,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “Congratulations to Cimarron Trailers on this exciting announcement!”

Cimarron Trailers was founded in 2000 and was acquired by Folience, a Cedar Rapids-based ESOP-owned holding company in 2018. To date, the company has sold more than 13,700 trailers. Cimarron Trailers are sold by 32 dealers in 22 states.