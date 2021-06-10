DIAMOND BAKERY REFRESHES WEBSITE AS THEY ARE TURNING 100 YEARS OLD
Plus, added Japanese translation to commemorate the founders
We’re excited about the new website and our ability to relay our story and products to customers in the language of the founders. We look forward to further success in the coming years.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Diamond Bakery prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary this fall, they completed a full refresh of their website, diamondbakery.com. The new website is contemporary, highlights their products well and makes shopping online simple. In addition, the site is now also translated into Japanese. The company was founded by three Japanese immigrants, Hidegoro Murai, Kikutaro Hiruya and Natsu Muramoto in 1921, so the translation is in part, the commemoration of the heritage of the founders and their dream. The company can now reach across the Pacific to connect with fans in their native language.
— Carol Murai, Chairman of Diamond Bakery, grandson of Hidegoro Murai
“We’re excited about the new website and our ability to relay our story and products to customers in the language of the founders,” said Carol Murai, Chairman of Diamond Bakery, grandson of Hidegoro Murai. “We look pretty fabulous for a 100-year-old company, and we look forward to further success in the coming years!”
The newest products added as the website went live are Hawaiian Shortbread and Macadamia Nut Shortbread Cookies in Creamy Orange and Lychee. Stay tuned for another exciting year for Diamond Bakery!
To learn more visit us at diamondbakery.com
###
About Diamond Bakery
Diamond Bakery has been Hawaii’s favorite way to snack for almost 100 years. What started off as a dream between three Japanese immigrants has grown to become a household name in Hawaii. Diamond Bakery bakes iconic products including Soda Crackers, Royal Creem, Saloon Pilot, Graham, Animal Crackers, along with Coconut, Candy Bead, and Toffee Macadamia cookies. Plus, there are buttery Hawaiian Shortbread and Macadamia Nut Shortbread cookies for our tourists. All come in a variety of flavors and package sizes.
www.diamondbakery.com
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+ +1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter