OHIO WHOAZONE AQUAPARKS NOW OPEN --- HAVE WET AND WILD FUN AT ATWOOD LAKE & PLEASANT HILL LAKE PARKS
WhoaZone Offer Out-of-this-World Fun - Think American Ninja Warrior meets Wipeout meets a Day of Family Fun!
Our parks offer a new and exciting range of outdoor activities for both kids and adults to enjoy --- and we even have shaded seating for those who just want to relax and watch!”MINERAL CITY, OH, USA , June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio’s WhoaZones, located in two popular Ohio Lake Parks, Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City and Pleasant Hill Lake Park near Perrysville, have opened and are ready for guests to start enjoying their version of wet, wild, waterific fun! Made up of giant slides, towers, trampolines, ramps, wiggle bridges, and other play features. WhoaZone offers guests, young and old, the opportunity to bounce, slide, climb, jump, splash and even relax – from Memorial to Labor Day, 2021.
— Jen Rice
“WhoaZone is excited to open (2) Ohio locations this summer”, says Jen Rice, General Manager of WhoaZone, “and we are confident that our Ohio parks will soon be as popular as our other parks in MI, TX, and IN. Our parks offer a new and exciting range of outdoor activities for both kids and adults to enjoy --- and we even have shaded seating for those who just want to relax and watch!”. She adds, “I hope everyone will come out and experience for themselves how much fun our parks really are”.
WhoaZones are part of a fast-growing trend of active, on-water entertainment and recreational activities at public facilities across the USA. WhoaZone parks provide family fun and offer hourly sessions, all-day passes, group outings, birthday parties, and special events. Pricing starts at $16 for an hour and $40 for the day. You can learn more and purchase tickets online by visiting www.gowhoazone.com.
Both parks are conveniently located near (4) major metropolitan markets, Cleveland, Columbus, and Toledo, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, areas already recognized as nature-based summer activity areas. WhoaZone aqua parks will enhance the destination’s “wow factor” and draw new users to experience the parks and lakes and marinas.
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone is a collection of fun recreational activities and features an on-water obstacle course, shaded seating, and other land and water-based activities, depending on location. You can learn more by visiting www.gowhoazone.com.
For more information about WhoaZone, contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966.
#######
Brent David
CRE8EGY
+1 941-223-0337
email us here