Through Coaching Session 'Coach Mo' Helps Client Discover Hidden Talent, Resulting in Beautifully Illustrated New Book

Coach "Mo" Faul, Career and Leadership Coach Available All Major Online Bookstores Laura Nielsen's Discovered Talent - Professional Art

I was introduced to my soul in a new way as I became acquainted with my vulnerability, over and over again... I found a new sense of self.” — Coach Mo Faul

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Nielsen found her soul and realized the world is helping her be her in working with Coach Mo Faul. One deep coaching session revealed to Laura and Coach Mo a beautiful artist inside Laura's professional self. Moved to witness Laura's talent, when Mo needed an illustrator to tell her story, she asked Laura to dive in. The result…creativity that compliments the message in ‘What If...The World is For You?’.

What If...The World is For You? tells the story of a woman in need of a change and soul-filling direction. Through colorful illustrations ‘What If…The World is For You?' takes on a motivational journey that leads to rediscovery, excitement, passion and purpose.

Once upon a time, an ambitious woman struggled to be who she was supposed to be.

"The world was hard and the climb of life was steep. My career and soul spent way too many years separated. I wondered if I would ever find peace inside me. Then, one day, the doctors said, "cancer" and my world was turned upside down.

I was introduced to my soul in a new way as I became acquainted with my vulnerability, over and over again. My body suffered many physical challenges; at times all I could rely on was my soul. The inner self had to take over. Through this adversity, I found a new sense of self, which I share often with my audience and those who stumble upon my work.

Last year, a pandemic swept the world. The energy of change that was all about us initiated another period of deep reflection for me as I scurried about, like a squirrel in early winter, to collect and store as many lovely lives and souls who needed help and lifting as I could. The world is changed forever. It's never been clearer that we need each other. We need our soul. Our soul is what directs our lives. Our soul is the very truth and energy we need to live a fulfilled life." - Coach Mo Faul

Published by VMH Publishing, 'What If...The World is For You?' is available at all major bookstores.



About Author Coach Mo Faul:

Mo Faul, Coach Mo to her clients, spent over 30 years learning the ropes of corporate survival and success as she balanced it with the spiritual ambition of wanting to know herself and how she best fit into the world. Breast cancer sidelined her long enough to see that her soul was aching to grow and be seen. Returning to work as a soulful executive, she gained insight into what is missing for many humans: finding meaning in life. A striking experience of divine connection during the COVID-19 pandemic brought this story to her. Her clients and fans are eager to be inspired by this story, their tale of awakening.

About Laura Nielsen:

Laura Nielsen found her soul and realized the world is helping her be her in working with Coach Mo Faul. One deep coaching session revealed to Laura and Coach Mo a beautiful artist inside Laura's professional self. Moved to witness Laura's talent, when Mo needed an illustrator to tell her story, she asked Laura to dive in. Laura has developed as an artist as she has managed her soul's growth and her family through the great awakening on the planet and in her soul. Laura resides outside Knoxville, TN with her husband, family, and soulful dogs.

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience.