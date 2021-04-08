VMH Publishing to Release Memoir/Cookbook by Global Hostess, Marina Fareed w/ Foreword by Film Producer, James Ivory

You Are Invited, Diplomats, Diasporas, and Dégustation by Marina Fareed Author Marina Fareed, International Facilitator, and Hostess

New Memoir Cookbook ‘You Are Invited: Diplomats, Diaspora and Dégustation’ Celebrates the Union Between Culture, Good Company and Signature Dishes

We are delighted to publish Marina's life-long experiences, recipes and gems of wisdom. We're certain readers and 'home cooks' will enjoy her creations.” — Vikki Jones, President and Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative coffee-table sized cookbook ‘You Are Invited: Diplomats, Diaspora and Dégustation’, will provide a unique approach for readers to enjoy signature recipes and experiences from Global Facilitator and Hostess, Marina Fareed. Within the comforts of the home, readers journey with Fareed, enjoying the true spice of life, with dashes of perspective and easy-to-prepare cuisines.

Directly from Fareed's dinner table, ‘You Are Invited: Diplomats, Diaspora and Dégustation’, shares experiences, characters, and recipes gathered along the way, as well as her perspectives on life and entertaining.

‘You Are Invited: Diplomats, Diaspora and Dégustation’ will be available in hardback.

About Marina Fareed:

Marina Fareed is a stalwart of the global South Asian community. For decades she has been known as a facilitator, connector, hostess, and spirit of goodwill. Daughter of a high-ranking Pakistani official and wife of an Ambassador, Marina’s life has been populated, colorful, and diverse. In the course of living in Spain, Lisbon, Mexico, and New York City – where she has resided for forty years – Marina has balanced myriad worlds and artfully built bridges for her native Pakistan. She has cultivated amazing friendships and welcomed an inimitable cast of characters to her home. In You are Invited, Marina shares experiences, characters, and recipes gathered along the way, as well as her perspectives on life and entertaining. Outside of her engaged social, family, and community life, Marina supports the work of several development programs and NGOs serving the sub-continent.



About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American book publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of storytelling and reading to a global audience.