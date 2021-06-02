‘Mind Your Business’ Radio Program Features Interviews With Executives from Investors Bank and Berdon LLP
Guests to Discuss ‘Critical Steps Businesses are Taking Now’ on 710 WOR on June 6 at 10 P.M.
We’re seeing small businesses and middle-market companies in many industry sectors pivoting toward growth.”SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Host Yitzchok Saftlas of the Mind Your Business radio program is exploring the topic “Post Crisis: Critical Steps Businesses are Taking Now” on Sunday, June 6, at 10 p.m. The Mind Your Business program is sponsored by Investors Bank and the show will be broadcast on 710 WOR Radio. The show will also be streamed live by the iHeartRadio Network.
— Michael MacIntyre, Investors Bank's Director of Business Banking
Mr. Saftlas is interviewing Investors Bank Sr. Vice President Michael MacIntyre, Director of Business and Government Banking, and four senior advisors from Berdon LLP. The team from Berdon LLP includes:
• Richard Goldstein, Tax Senior Principal
• Veronique Horne, Tax Senior Principal
• John Fitzgerald, Audit Partner, and
• Naya Pearlman, Tax Partner.
In a preview of the upcoming discussion, Mr. MacIntyre said, “Right now, we’re seeing small businesses and middle-market companies in many industry sectors pivoting toward growth. Our business clients are seeking advice and counsel as they energize their companies to seize the many opportunities and pent up demand in the marketplace. They are also asking for our guidance about investing to increase their inventories, support receivables, and to further digitize their operations plus hire employees.”
Mr. Saftlas and Mr. MacIntyre are asking the Berdon LLP advisors what steps companies need to take to have their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven. MacIntyre will also ask Berdon’s advisors to review the key changes in state and local taxes (SALT) for companies and individuals as well as proposed federal tax changes.
Focusing on changes in taxes, Mr. Goldstein said, “The pandemic has led to a profound change in taxation for both companies and individuals. The dramatic rise in the number of people who are working remotely from many different jurisdictions has increased the business footprint of many companies. The changes in workforce locations create a set of potential tax liabilities that companies and individuals need to plan for now.”
Here are just a few valuable takeaways from the Mind Your Business program:
• Guidance on addressing some of the application and reporting challenges related to PPP loans and loan forgiveness
• Overview of New York State’s new “Pass-Through Entity Tax” workaround for the federal personal income tax $10,000 limitation on state and local tax deductions
• Details about determining an individual’s primary domicile, especially for families with more than one home
• Building a productive alliance with business bankers, and
• Updates on President Biden’s proposed tax law changes and how they will impact businesses and high-net-worth individuals.
The Mind Your Business radio program may be heard live on Sunday, June 6, beginning at 10 p.m. (EDT) on 710 WOR or streamed live on iHeartRadio. The program is also available by visiting www.mybradio.com on June 8, 2021.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and cash management products for consumers and businesses.
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender
About Berdon LLP
Berdon LLP was founded in 1917 and is proud to be consistently ranked among the nation’s top accounting and advisory firms. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon is dedicated to helping clients, across multiple industries, benefit from the Firm’s comprehensive array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. In a culture that fosters teamwork and innovation, Berdon focuses on people, both clients and personnel, and helping them improve and achieve their strategic objectives. Our mission to Listen, Solve, Do drives Berdon’s professionals to keep to the highest standards, deliver technical excellence, and exhibit professionalism in all that they do. These principles have been the cornerstone of Berdon since its founding and have propelled Berdon to national prominence in the industry.
