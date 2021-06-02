U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in Chester and Bucks Counties

05/14/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and several other state highways in Chester and Bucks counties, for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 322 (Manor Avenue) and Reeceville Road interchanges in Caln Township, Chester County;

Monday, May 17, through Wednesday, May 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Bristol Road between Route 332 (Jacksonville Road) and Greeley Road in Warminster Township, Bucks County; and

Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 162 (Strasburg Road) between Brookmeade Drive and Highland Road in East Bradford Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

