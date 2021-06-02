NDCS details project pursuits as RFPs are issued

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-73)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

June 2, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is moving forward on a number of projects in response to legislative action taken during the session.

NDCS is proceeding with the search for a consultant who will draft documents to guide construction of 96 additional beds at the soon-to-be-combined Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) and Diagnostic Evaluation Center (DEC). The beds will be designated for mental health, older incarcerated individuals or other special need populations. Currently, construction is underway to connect LCC and DEC, and increase capacity by nearly 450 beds. Consultants who are interested have until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21 to submit their response to the request for proposals (RFP).

The agency is also currently working with Dewberry and Carlson West Povondra Architects to define the scope of work and enter into a contract to update the 2014 NDCS Master Plan.

“That document is a major undertaking which involves visits to all the facilities, interviews with staff members, analysis of what has been done previously as well as future projections of the state’s bed space needs,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “A multitude of variables go into developing this document, with information pertinent to each facility.”

Work on this significant project should be underway in about 90 days, with the completion date yet to be determined.

A RFP for the siting and design of the proposed 1,512 bed facility to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) has been advertised. “This will allow NDCS to identify a consultant who will be responsible for designing the facility, helping to locate a site on which to build, and managing various aspects of construction,” said Dir. Frakes.

Nebraska senators approved $14.7 million in state funding in FY2021-2022 to start designing and planning for a new facility. Once all proposals are received, a selection committee will review them to determine which firms qualify for an in-person interview.

“Identifying a sizable piece of land that is close to utilities, services, and other considerations is paramount to the project,” noted Dir. Frakes. “It must be built in an area that can meet workforce needs.”

Responses to that RFP must be submitted by 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 to NDCS.

