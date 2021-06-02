Virtual public meeting June 10 for I-696 project in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss an overview of a rebuilding project planned for I-696 between I-275 and Lahser Road in the cities of Farmington Hills and Southfield in late 2022 through 2024.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams meeting Or call in (audio only): 248-509-0316 Phone Conference ID: 633 290 943#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least five days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to rebuild I-696 between I-275 and Lahser Road, as well as replace the Pebble Creek and Rouge River bridges and perform preventive maintenance on 10 bridges within the project limits.

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by June 26 using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.