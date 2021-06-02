Bluestone Lane Coffee Taps Global Brand Builder, April Siler, as Company’s New Chief Concept Officer

April Siler, Chief Concept Officer

Australian-inspired Brand Sets Out to ‘Solve Breakfast’ with Omnichannel Growth and Products; Furthers its Digital Channels, Popular Loyalty App and eCommerce.

NEW YORK , NY , USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY (June 2, 2021) – Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce that Board Member April Siler will join the company as its new Chief Concept Officer. Siler, a globally experienced brand builder, who specializes in driving health and wellness innovation, will be responsible for further accelerating the company's growth and entry into new business channels.

In the past year, Bluestone Lane experienced a transformational increase in consumer engagement while trading through the pandemic. The company credits the success to their passionate team, customer centricity, and their ability to implement a leading contactless ordering and loyalty program via mobile phone not only for eCommerce, Order-Ahead, and Native Delivery but also for locals dining-in.

Siler, a brand visionary at heart, acknowledges the app’s groundbreaking results and will focus on omnichannel digital marketing strategies to further amplify consumer engagement and drive sales. “What’s interesting about this new opportunity is that I have always had to depend on investing in 3rd party databases for shopper data and consumer insights,” said Siler. “Paying north of a million per year in fees. Whereas at Bluestone Lane, we have a database that has grown four times larger than the Nielsen consumer panel in just the past year. I am very excited to work with such a talented team and accelerate our company’s growth.”

Siler will report to Founder & Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Stone and partner with marketing executives Andrew Stone & Liam Farrow. Together the team will collaborate on brand marketing, digital investment and packaged foods innovation.

"The appointment of April to the role of Chief Concept Officer is testament to the incredible potential we feel can be unlocked through the continued investment into our omnichannel marketing and digital, and accelerated commercialization of our eCommerce and Grocery channels. April's experience and skill set will complement the Bluestone Lane executive team to achieve our ambitions of being the world's leading premium coffee and hospitality brand," said Nicholas Stone, Founder, and CEO of Bluestone Lane.

Siler fits in well with the company culture at Bluestone Lane and knows how to capture the Australian vibe quintessentially felt at each café. Before her executive business career, April was a professional basketball player in Australia and Spain, an elite rower for Melbourne University Boat Club, and has a passion for nutritious food and healthy living.

Siler adds, “Nick and I both share a common bond from being former professional athletes - Nick as an Australian Footballer and I as an Australian professional basketballer. I bring a lot of the same team-building values and culture of excellence via sports that Nick has built up in his company, and I am honored to help take Bluestone Lane to the next level."

About April Siler

Most recently, April was the Chief Executive Officer at 8Greens, a digital-native nutritional supplements brand. Under April's leadership, 8Greens experienced 130%+ growth in 2020.

Before joining 8Greens, April was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Development for Califia Farms. During Califia's intensive 3-year growth period, April spearheaded all U.S. marketing in addition to executing all operational aspects of the brand's internationalization.

April led marketing for The Chia Co from the brand’s creative inception through to the development of a world-first innovation Chia Pod. April also led marketing initiatives for Australia’s largest food and beverage packaging manufacturer, Visy, a $6.7bn privately held company. At Visy, she developed packaging innovation for the top ten accounts — including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Fosters & Diageo.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired, New York-born coffee, and hospitality brand, and one of America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is leading the third and fourth-wave coffee culture movement. Known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the United States, the brand has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience, and healthier menu options. Former Melbournian Nicholas Stone founded Bluestone Lane's award-winning coffee and café business. It currently operates more than 55 locations across the U.S. For more information, visit bluestonelane.com.

Media Contact

