Servers and Clusters with Cornelis Omni-Path Announced by Koi Computers

HPC servers and clusters with Cornelis Omni-Path fabric are available from Koi Computers.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, just announced high-performance servers and clusters integrated with Cornelis Omni-Path architecture and technology. Together, Koi Computers and Cornelis Networks enable seamless capabilities for next-level data analytics, AI, and more.

Cornelis Omni-Path products for Koi Computers servers and clusters are positioned to cost-effectively meet the extraordinary scale-out interconnect demands of today’s high-performance computing 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps environments. Along with the Host Fabric Adapters, Cornelis Omni-Path products include several switch options, including 48-port edge switches, 6U Director Class switch supporting up to 288 100 Gbps ports, and a 24U Director Class switch supporting up to 1152 Gbps ports, all delivering full bi-directional bandwidth per port.

Russ Fromkin, Vice President of Americas and Government Sales at Cornelis Networks, stated, “We are excited to be working with Koi Computers and look forward to continuing the collaboration as a Cornelis Networks Reseller Partner.“

Following the acquisition of the fabric interconnect business from Intel, Cornelis Networks has been focused on driving low latency and high message rates, the foundations for application performance and scalability.

The company is well-positioned to deliver the next generation, purpose-built high-performance fabric; building on decades of innovation from SilverStorm, PathScale, QLogic, Cray, and Intel.

By combining key performance attributes that include configurable bandwidth in increments of 100 Gbps, best-in-class CPU utilization, and enhanced performance leveraging OpenFabrics Alliance’s OpenFabrics Interfaces, Cornelis Omni-Path is redefining the economics of HPC clusters for its customers.

Other advanced differentiated performance features include dispersive routing, congestion control, a unique sub-link layer architecture that enables Packet Integrity Protection (zero latency protection against bit transmission errors), and Virtual Fabrics support.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “The Cornelis Networks family of Omni-Path products is a significant addition to the value-add applications that allow us to deliver industry-leading high-performance servers, clusters, and workstations across the spectrum of government and private sector organizations.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high-performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building, and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT MAS Category, NASA SEWP V, NITAAC CIO-CS contracts, and the GSA 2GIT BPA. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.