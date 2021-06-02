Railroad Work to Affect Crossing Near Bradford

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Genesee Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will soon begin work to upgrade railroad warning devices at a crossing on Route 4002 (Owens Way) near Bradford.

This work is scheduled to begin on June 8 and is expected to be completed in 7 days. Progress Rail is the contractor performing installation of the railroad devices include new warning devices with gates, new circuitry, new signal house, guiderail, and maintainer walkways.

All work will be on railroad property with some work adjacent to the roadway. There may be some temporary traffic control during the construction work. Drivers should remain alert and be cautious of moving equipment and construction personnel in the area.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution around the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

