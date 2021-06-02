Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing inmate returns to facility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-72)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

June 1, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A missing inmate has turned himself in. Patrick Carey #86000 returned to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) this afternoon, one day after failing to return to the facility from work. Carey was reported missing to authorities yesterday. He has been admitted back to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Carey started his sentence on June 27, 2017. He was sentenced 10 years to 17 years for charges out of Lancaster and Buffalo Counties that include assault by a confined person, second degree arson and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Carey has a parole eligibility date of November 9, 2021 and a tentative release date of November 19, 2025.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

