Ingersoll Rand Grants Dorian Drake Export Distribution Rights for its MP and Oberdorfer Lines of Industrial Pumps

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has granted Dorian Drake International Inc. export distribution rights for its MP and Oberdorfer lines of industrial pumps.

“With the MP Pumps and Oberdorfer product lines we’re able to offer our customers a complete portfolio of high quality and dependable pump solutions....” — Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental Group Manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of pumps and flow control equipment, has granted Dorian Drake International Inc. export distribution rights for its MP and Oberdorfer lines of industrial pumps.

Dorian Drake will act as a sales and marketing arm for MP Pumps and Oberdorfer products in its sales territories, with special focus on building brand recognition and distribution in markets worldwide outside of the United States and Canada.

“Creating synergy with the right partners is important to our growth strategy moving forward. Dorian Drake’s channel coverage and regionally based field sales force will help our customers find the right pump products,” said Jeffrey Scott, Ingersoll Rand’s Global Sales Leader - Precision and Science Technologies. “Their global market reach and local market presence is a positive for our customers. We’re very excited in formalizing our partnership with Dorian Drake”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental Group Manager said, “With the MP Pumps and Oberdorfer product lines we’re able to offer our customers a complete portfolio of high quality and dependable pump solutions for the industrial, foodservice, marine, agriculture, and chemical processing industries. We’re delighted to offer MP Pumps and Oberdorfer to distributor customers and agents worldwide.”

About MP Pumps and Oberdorfer

MP and Oberdorfer brands of transfer pumps combine to offer a complete portfolio of centrifugal, flexible impeller, and gear pumps and solutions for a wide range of industries and applications. From power-generation to food processing, these pumps have been a reliable source for OEMs in the agriculture, marine, transportation, warewash, petroleum and general industry for 200 years combined. Backed by the progressive team of Ingersoll Rand, engineering teams using solid modeling design software for manufacturing techniques and prototype capability gives us the ability to move from initial concept to first production of transfer pumps designed to meet application needs. Both MP Pumps and Oberdorfer are Gardner Denver companies and brands of Ingersoll Rand. To learn more, go to www.gardnerdenver.com/en-us/mppumps or https://www.gardnerdenver.com/en-us/oberdorfer.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.

