Dorian Drake and Steel Green Announce Ride-On Spreader/Sprayer Global Export Agreement

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake International Inc. and Steel Green Manufacturing are pleased to announce a new export agreement for ride-on zero-turn spreader/sprayer machines, along with attachments and accessories, to markets worldwide excluding the United States, Canada, and China.

Steel Green Manufacturing, an employee-owned company, specializes in equipment for the professional lawn care industry. Under the agreement, Dorian Drake will handle product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service, acting as Steel Green’s sales and marketing arm in designated territories, with a focus on building brand recognition.

“Through this partnership with Dorian Drake, we are delivering enhanced access through an internationally focused sales force and multicultural customer service,” said Matt Smith, Cofounder and Sales Manager at Steel Green Manufacturing. “Their expertise in key international markets will assist us in achieving our strategic growth goals.”

Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s VP and Hardware, Lawn & Garden Group Manager, commented, “We are excited to partner with Steel Green to strengthen our Golf & Turf product offering. Steel Green’s zero-turn spreader/sprayer are innovative for the lawn care industry, and we are eager to introduce them to our international distributors.”

About Steel Green Manufacturing, Zero-Turn-Spreader/Sprayer

Steel Green Manufacturing (SGM) is an employee-owned business that builds zero-turn spreader/sprayer machines in Lebanon, Indiana. With over 100 years of combined experience in the equipment industry, the SGM team understands the needs of turfgrass professionals and is proud to build equipment with them in mind. To learn more, go to https://www.steelgreenmfg.com/.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.