True Parts Inc. and Dorian Drake Enters Strategic Distribution Agreement for Aftermarket Engine Management Products

True Parts Inc., an aftermarket supplier of engine management products, entered into an export agreement with Dorian Drake International for the TPI brand.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Parts Inc., a high-quality aftermarket supplier of engine management products, has entered into an export management agreement with Dorian Drake International for the TPI brand. Under the new agreement, Dorian Drake will be responsible for sales and distribution worldwide, except the USA, Canada, and China.

Dorian Drake will act as True Parts’ sales and marketing arm in these regions, with a special focus on developing distribution and promoting the TPI brand.

“Expanding distribution for our top-tier automotive aftermarket parts is a key strategic goal for our organization,” said Mitul Patel, president of True Parts Inc. “Dorian Drake’s extensive field sales coverage, multicultural customer service, and deep industry knowledge will significantly enhance TPI’s export opportunities and provide customers with easier access to our products.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Knut Sauer, vice president and Automotive group manager at Dorian Drake International said, “True Parts Inc. offers an extensive range of high-quality engine management products, with a focus on ignition coils, manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in China. We have a vast international distributor network, and many have expressed a need for a high-quality, competitively priced brand of ignition coils. We are thrilled about this new relationship with True Parts Inc. and look forward to making their products available to our global network of distributors.”

About True Parts Inc. and TPI Automotive Aftermarket Parts

True Parts Inc. (TPI) is a leading aftermarket supplier specializing in engine management products. Committed to providing high-quality solutions, TPI offers a wide range of parts, including coils, crankshaft sensors, camshaft position sensors, mass air flow sensors, distributors, ABS and many more. All products undergo rigorous testing and certification to ensure reliability and performance. Designed from the ground up for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and with a focus on late model year applications, TPI can provide the alternative to “Dealer Only” responses. To learn more, visit www.truepartsinc.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.