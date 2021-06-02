Tesla NanoCoatings Awarded Patent on Breakthrough 2x1 Wet-on-Wet Process

New Technology Delivers Substantial Cost Savings

Major oil companies, petrochemical and utility companies in the Middle East have found Tesla NanoCoatings’ 2x1 Wet Edge delivers cost and time savings while increasing life of oil companies’ assets” — Dr. Gasem Fallatah, Anjam Group General Manger

MASSILLON, OHIO, US, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings announced the patent award of its breakthrough wet-on-wet application process for Teslan® primer and topcoats as the company strengthens its leadership in carbon nanotube corrosion protection technology.

Named 2x1 Wet Edge™, Tesla NanoCoatings’ wet-on-wet process delivers major time and cost savings along with technologically advanced corrosion protection advantages. Now, applicators can proceed to Teslan 3000 and 3100 topcoats immediately after applying Teslan 1101 primer, thus saving up to 50 percent of the time and money required for conventional three-coat painting.

Tesla NanoCoatings developed 2x1 Wet Edge for the oil and gas industry and other industries in harsh, corrosive environments. 2x1 Wet Edge is particularly valuable in offshore oil and gas surface and subsea operations as well as refineries and petrochemical plants.

“Our 2x1 Wet Edge process offers double the corrosion protection at approximately half of the cost compared to all other products on the market today,” said Tesla NanoCoatings President Todd Hawkins. “As we work with our customers, we continue to gain more and more understanding about their corrosion challenges. The advantages of a same-day, two-coat system, compared to the old three-coat products, are tremendous pluses for those facing the demands of minimal downtime and reduced maintenance budgets.”

The global oil companies that have used the 2x1 Wet-on-Wet process have realized substantial maintenance cost savings. Companies that have test the Wet Edge coatings have moved the usage of the coatings from offshore to operations throughout their global operations.

“Major oil companies as well as petrochemical and utility companies in the Middle East have found Tesla NanoCoatings’ 2x1 Wet Edge technology delivers cost and time savings while increasing life of the oil companies’ many assets,” stated Dr. Gasem Fallatah, Anjam Group General Manger.

The 2x1 Wet Edge technology is gaining rapid acceptance by global oil companies that are recovering from the challenges of the pandemic.